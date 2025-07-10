Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be sentenced 3 October

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be sentenced on 3 October for his conviction on prostitution-related charges, following a split verdict that saw him acquitted for crimes that carried more serious punishment.

The music mogul was found not guilty of sweeping racketeering and sex trafficking charges after the marathon trial in which he was accused of harrowing abuse.

But the jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

It is unlikely the judge will impose the maximum punishment.