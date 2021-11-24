Pop royalty join jazzman Jon Batiste atop Grammy nominations

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are leading a splashy class of pop stalwarts and newbies nominated for this year’s Grammy awards.

But it’s Jon Batiste -- the jazz and R&B artist, television personality and bandleader, whose prizes include an Oscar for his soundtrack to the movie “Soul” -- who has the most chances at Grammy gold, snagging 11 nominations including in the top categories.

Bieber will vie for eight trophies at the 31 January gala in Los Angeles, as will R&B favourite H.E.R. and singer-rapper Doja Cat.

Grammy darling Eilish is in the running for seven, as is Olivia Rodrigo, a former Disney channel actress who exploded onto the pop scene this year with her breakout “drivers license.”

The 18-year-old Rodrigo was expected to be a top contender and did not disappoint, landing nods for her much-touted debut album “Sour.”