Nibir's face kept appearing before me on stage: Kumar Biswajit

Though Kumar Biswajit performed on stage after ages, he remained anguished inside. After the show he spoke to Prothom Alo, saying, "It was hard for me to control myself and perform. It sometimes feels like a vain attempt to stay well. My whole world has become grey after Nibir's accident. Nothing feels good anymore. That is why when I came to the country, I immediately cancelled several shows. I just couldn't do it. My identity as a father looms much larger than my identity as a singer. When I was singing on stage, Nibir's face kept appearing before me. On stage we have to forget so many things. But at every step I now realise the depth of a father and son's bond."

A ripple of happiness went around the entertainment arena at the news of Biswajit back on stage. His well-wishers felt that perhaps remaining busy on stage would assuage his anguish to an extent. But Biswajit feels that this just won't happen. It is a vain attempt to forget things. His existence as a father took priority over all else.

Just a few years back everything has been going well. His son was studying digital marketing at a college in Canada. Kumar Biswajit had spoken in his house in Uttara, Dhaka, about his dreams and aspirations for his only son. He was so proud and pleased. Meanwhile, he was busy at home and abroad, performing and shows and entertaining his fans.