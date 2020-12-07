Rita Ora apologises for breaking lockdown rules

Singer Rita Ora is deeply sorry for not following lockdown rules.

The singer flew by private jet to Cairo on 21 November to perform at a five-star hotel. She returned the next day. Instead of self-isolating for 14 days, she hosted a birthday party on 28 November at a restaurant in Notting Hill, West London, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Ora was forced to apologise last week after she and around 30 guests, including model Cara Delevingne, were photographed at the event before the end of the second national lockdown on Wednesday.

The singer said she was “deeply sorry” for her actions and also offered to pay a 10,000 pounds fine for hosting the party. But she did not mention her trip to Egypt or breaking a second set of rules.

According to a source, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi was among those at the party at the hotel.