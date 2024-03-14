Eminent artiste Sadi Mohammad no more

One of the foremost Rabindra Sangeet exponents in the country, Sadi Mohammad completed his bachelor's and master's in Rabindra Sangeet from Visva-Bharati University, India.

He debuted as a composer in 2007 with the album “Amakey Khujey Pabey Bhorer Shishirey.” In addition, he published the albums “Shraban Akash” in 2009 and “Sarthak Janam Amar” in 2012.

During the Liberation War, the anti-independence forces assassinated his father Salimullah. Salimullah Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur, is named after his father.

His death has cast a grim shadow in the country’s cultural sphere.