What James says about cancelled concert

Considering the situation, shortly before 10:00 pm, Benjir Ahmed Tabriz, a member of the security subcommittee and an alumnus of Faridpur Zilla School, announced the cancellation of the cultural programme.

Benjir Ahmed Tabriz said that 20 to 25 people, including reunion committee convener Mostafizur Rahman Shamim, were injured by bricks thrown from outside. Several of the injured were admitted to hospital.

Faridpur Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Shahidul Islam said that after news spread that James was coming to perform, 20,000 to 25,000 people gathered in front of the school.

It was impossible to accommodate such a large crowd inside the school premises. As outsiders were not allowed to enter, minor disorder broke out. The OC said that ultimately the entire performance was cancelled in order to keep the situation under control.