Sasaeng: Fan or nightmare?

K-pop idols work day-night for their fans. But what happens when their fans become their biggest nightmare?

Fans cannot see everything that is happening in an idol's life. So k-pop idols comminute with their fans. They even post photos of their daily life or go live and chat with their fans. They also have fan signing events where fans get to see their idols. But the problem starts when fans don’t respect their idol’s privacy and interfere in their private life.

In Korean 'sasaeng' means private life. And sasaeng fans are fans who interfere in their idol’s private life.