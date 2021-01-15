Seven years of GOT7

Got7 was represented as a hip-hop group that comes with martial arts tricking and b-boying styles in their performances. The group drew attention even before the official debut. They quickly became a fan-favorite K-pop boy band for many people around the world. They released their first EP, “Got It?” on January 20, 2014. The album shot to No. 1 on Billboard's World Albums Chart and was No. 2 on the Gaon Album Chart. Shortly after their debut, the group signed a contract with Japan's Sony Music Entertainment and launched a showcase in Japan before nine thousand fans.

On 20 April 2020, Got7 released their eleventh EP ‘Dye’, along with its lead single, "Not By the Moon". They sold 159,098 copies of their EP on the first day and 281,791 copies in the first week, breaking their personal record for first day and first-week sales. The EP also debuted on the Billboard World Albums chart at No. 4. It has sold over 450,000 copies, becoming their bestselling album to date.

Got7 released their fourth studio album, Breath of Love: Last Piece, along with its lead single, "Last Piece" on November 30, 2020. A pre-release single, "Breath", was released on Nov 23. In a recent interview, JB shared that the album is even a lot more meaningful because all of the members participated in it and since it showcases every member’s uniqueness. All seven of the bandmates are credited as either composers or lyricists in the album, a testament to their growth as musicians. Two of the tracks, “Breath” and “Last Piece,” make it clear that this album is dedicated to the people that matter to them most: the IGot7 fandom the group’s gratitude for their fans, citing them as the reason for their existence.