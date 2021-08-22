Shawn Mendes releases new single ‘Summer of Love’

American singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes, on Friday, released his highly anticipated single ‘Summer of Love’ with an accompanying music video.

According to People magazine, the music video, directed by Matty Peacock, was shot in Majorca, Spain and follows the ‘Treat You Better’ singer as he experiences a carefree dream summer. From driving a red convertible to hanging out at the beach with friends, cliff jumping, and a shirtless Mendes laying on a boat, the song’s music video shows him singing along to the lyrics of his feel-good song.