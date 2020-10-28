Singer Arnab ties the knot with Sunidhi Nayak

Renowned singer-songwriter Shayan Chowdhury Arnob tied the knot with Indian singer Sunidhi Nayak on Wednesday.

The wedding ceremony took place at Sunidhi’s residence in Asansol of West Bengal in India, said Arnab’s cousin and actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila.

"There was no large-scale programme due to the coronavirus situation. Arnab will think about the celebration once he reaches Bangladesh next month,” said Mithila.