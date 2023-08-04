Taylor Swift adds Canada tour dates after Trudeau plea

US superstar Taylor Swift announced Thursday several Toronto dates for her much-hyped world tour after a plea from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to skip Canada.

Concert sponsor Rogers Communications said in a statement that Swift will perform six shows as part of her "Eras Tour" in Canada's largest city, and that tickets would soon go on sale for the November 2024 dates.

Swift herself also posted on Instagram: "Turns out it's NOT the end of an era."