Taylor Swift to return as musical guest on ‘SNL’

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is set to return as the musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL). It will be Swift’s fifth time appearing on the show.

As per E! News, the singer will make her return as the musical guest on 13 November. The ‘Willow’ singer will share the stage with ‘Lovecraft Country’ star Jonathan Majors, who is set to host for the first time. Swift’s visit to the long-running NBC sketch series might be a part of her promotion for her re-recorded ‘Red’ album, which is coming out on 12 November.