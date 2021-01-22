The sparkling soloist IU

Recently, she received The Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2020. The 35th Golden Disk Awards, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in South Korea has formally revealed the winners for the major categories! Only Songs and albums that were released between November 2019 and November 2020 were eligible for the awards. And in there, IU performed a live rendition of her two biggest songs of 2020 – the sentimental ‘Love Poem’ and the uplifting ‘Blueming’, for which she won the daesang (Grand Prize) for digital song of the year.

IU is now all set to make her much-anticipated comeback! What’s more, is the pop icon has also released the dates for her new song! On 15 January, IU revealed the title of the track 'Celebrity' via social media, alongside the artwork for the song. The icon’s agency EDAM Entertainment announced that the star is in the middle of preparing for her 5th full-length album at the moment and that the idol will be releasing the first track from her much-awaited album as soon as 27 January. Giving more details on what fans can expect from the new track and album, EDAM Entertainment said that the track is bright, cheerful and will leave fans with a very upbeat and feel-good vibe. They admitted that while it is IU’s first time trying her hand on this genre, they are hoping the results will be fruitful and that the fans will love it. All UAENAs are really excited for her new comeback.

IU is one of the most generous idols in the K-industry. At first she started with nothing and after all her hard-works now she’s helping those who have nothing. As her fans many UAENAs are also helping people around them as much as they can. So, are you going to support IU and UAENAs on their long journey?

Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 10th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka