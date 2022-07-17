Ranbir and Alia's new song 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra' film out now

The trailer of 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' got an amazing response from the netizens for the spectacular visuals and high-octane stunts. Fans praised Ayan for creating something new that the majority of the Indian audience have never experienced on the big screen.

'Brahmastra- the Trilogy', is a 3-part film franchise and will have a Pan-India release, across five different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film has been in limelight from the very day it was announced and it took over four years to get the production work done on it. Now after getting much delay due to various reasons, the movie is ready to hit the theatres on 9 September in 2D and 3D.