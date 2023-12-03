Tanveer Evan becomes Bangladesh's 'Top Artiste' on Spotify

People of the younger generation listen to Tanveer Evan. But why? To find the answer to this question, Prothom Alo talked to quite a few of Evan’s fans. Most of his fans said that Evan’s songs capture the emotions of romance, love and yearning.

And the most appealing attractive part is the lyrics. They find a reflection of their lives in the lyrics. Some have also mentioned their admiration towards Evan’s music compositions and his style of singing.

How popular is Evan? Spotify has answered that question as well. Among all the Bangladeshi artistes on Spotify, audience have listened to Evan the most this year. As much as 9.6 million (96 lakh) people from 180 countries have listened to him.

And, his songs have been played about 60 million (6 crore) times. Evan had been at the top of the list of Bangladeshi artistes’ songs on Spotify for several years. Now, this global platform has recognised his as the ‘Top Artiste’.