Tanveer Evan becomes Bangladesh's 'Top Artiste' on Spotify

Young singer, lyricist and music composer from Chattogram, Tanveer Evan has been recognised as Bangladesh’s ‘Top Artiste’ in 2023 on global music platform Spotify. He is the singer of various popular songs like ‘Maine Roya’, ‘Ovijog’, ‘Oviman’ and ‘Baba Tumi Amar Beche Thakar Karon’.
People of the younger generation listen to Tanveer Evan. But why? To find the answer to this question, Prothom Alo talked to quite a few of Evan’s fans. Most of his fans said that Evan’s songs capture the emotions of romance, love and yearning.
And the most appealing attractive part is the lyrics. They find a reflection of their lives in the lyrics. Some have also mentioned their admiration towards Evan’s music compositions and his style of singing.
How popular is Evan? Spotify has answered that question as well. Among all the Bangladeshi artistes on Spotify, audience have listened to Evan the most this year. As much as 9.6 million (96 lakh) people from 180 countries have listened to him.
And, his songs have been played about 60 million (6 crore) times. Evan had been at the top of the list of Bangladeshi artistes’ songs on Spotify for several years. Now, this global platform has recognised his as the ‘Top Artiste’.
Evan hasn’t turned 26 yet. Despite being so young, he has won the hearts of millions of youth with songs like ‘Maine Roya’, ‘Ovijog’ and ‘Oviman’. He has sung the song, ‘Baba Tumi Amar Beche Thakar Karon’ with emotions from the core of his heart.
And, the song left everyone starting from the age of nine to ninety, emotional. Evan perused a career in music with his father’s inspiration. Evan follows Atif Aslam as his idol in music cause, he had dreamt of being a musician listening to Atif.
While studying at Chattogram Cantonment English School and College in 2013, Evan debuted as a musician with the Hindi song ‘Maine Roya’ in his own lyrics and composition. After five years of its release, the song became ‘viral’ in India and Sri Lanka crossing the Bangladeshi borders.
Evan has released more or less 20 songs in the last ten years. However, Evan has labeled only ‘Ovijog’, ‘Oviman’, ‘Chere Jeyo Na’, ‘Ojanay’, ‘Ayna’ and ‘Prashchitto’ as his ‘signature’ style of songs. Meanwhile, Evan received ‘Meril-Prothom Alo Award’ for his song ‘Oviman’ from the drama ‘Bestfriend 3’ that released in 2020.
In his words, “Every single artiste has their own signature style indeed. These songs are of my signature style. And, the audience recognised me for these songs.”
Evan will release the latest song featuring his signature style, ‘Parbe Na’ just in this December. Next he will be doing songs of some different genres. A telefilm made by director Probir Roy Chowdhury’s telefilm waiting to be released this year, will also feature one of Evan’s song.
Moving on his own
Artistes usually do music through production companies. But, Evan has been continuing with his music production independently without following that path.
Without pleading to the music production companies, he has been singing on his own. In the last one decade, he has released most of songs on Spotify and his own YouTube channel.
During his interview with Prothom Alo on Saturday he said, “I have been doing music on my own, I had no one except my family to support me. Even now, I am an independent artiste. I have been doing music alone and I wish to keep it that way.”
Evan has been releasing songs on YouTube from 2013 and on Spotify from 2016. Evan was born and brought up in Chattogram and completed his education there. He lives in Khulshi area of the port city.
He makes music from his home, in his own studio. Plus, he has set up another studio in Dhaka’s Uttara area towards the end of last year. Though he visits Dhaka now and then, he has almost no links with the Dhaka-based music industry.
Seeing artistes like Tanveer Evan, many of the youngsters today have become interested in pursuing music independently.
In response to the question ‘What will be your advice to them?’ Evan said, “Listen to your heart and move forward, don’t pay heed to others. There are many people who are doing good music now, but don’t have the courage to release their songs. I would say that you should release your songs.”
After gaining popularity from releasing songs on Spotify and YouTube, directors of dramas are now searching for Evan on their own.
Going beyond Bangladesh
After listening to Evan’s ‘Maine Roya’, Indian music production company, ‘Desi Music Factory’ came looking after Evan. They bought the copyright of the song from Evan and then gave it a fresh release.
Under the banner of this company, Evan has released a song titled ‘Judaiyaan’ that he sung as well as wrote. The song had made it to the Spotify list in India.
Earlier, Evan had sung another song titled ‘O Mon Re’ in his own lyrics and composition under Kolkata-based production company SVF. And, the music video of that song featured popular Tollywood artistes Yash and Madhumita Sarcar were featured as models.
Now Evan is in talks about several other projects in India, but he will let the news out once everything has been finalised. Apart from Bangladesh, he has done live shows in India and Thailand as well.