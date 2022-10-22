Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

Taylor Swift's 10th album "Midnights," marking a gradual return to pop for the US singer-songwriter, sparked an online fan frenzy following its witching hour release on Friday, and crashed Spotify in the process.

Swifties from the United States to France and Britain were forced to wait patiently for hours to get their first earful of Swift's latest sound on the streaming platform, released at the stroke of midnight.

Despite the technical problems, the hugely anticipated work set a record as the most-streamed album in a day, Spotify said.