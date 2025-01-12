Singer Porshi ties the knot

According to sources close to Porshi and Niloy’s families, they don’t want to make the news public just yet. So, they are not sharing any details about the marriage for now.

Porshi’s family didn’t even share when or where she got married. When asked, Porshi’s mother said, “For now, we don’t want say anything at all on this topic.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Porshi has been busy with music as well as acting recently. She has been releasing new songs regularly on her YouTube channel. Her duet song titled ‘Kotha Ektai’ with singer Imran was in talks last year.

Apart from that she also announced to produce dramas recently. Viewers will get to see a drama produced by Porshi during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.