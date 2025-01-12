Singer Porshi ties the knot
Singer Sabrina Porshi rose to fame with Channel i’s musical reality show ‘Khude Gaanraj’. Sixteen years have passed since then. She has been busy with music. She does stage shows and releases new songs regularly.
Now it has been learnt that Porshi has recently tied the knot with an US expatriate. His name is Niloy. The formalities of their marriage have been completed already. People close to Porshi and Niloy’s families have confirmed the news.
Reportedly, Porshi and Niloy had been dating each other for some time. They both were contestants in the same edition of ‘Khude Gaanraj’ competition in 2008. Niloy has been living in New York of the US with his family since 2010. His family visited Bangladesh for a few months last year.
The families of Porshi and Niloy came up with the proposal for the marriage. The wedding took place in the presence of the two families and their close ones. However, neither of the two families wanted to make the news of their marriage public then.
According to sources close to Porshi and Niloy’s families, they don’t want to make the news public just yet. So, they are not sharing any details about the marriage for now.
Porshi’s family didn’t even share when or where she got married. When asked, Porshi’s mother said, “For now, we don’t want say anything at all on this topic.”
Meanwhile on the work front, Porshi has been busy with music as well as acting recently. She has been releasing new songs regularly on her YouTube channel. Her duet song titled ‘Kotha Ektai’ with singer Imran was in talks last year.
Apart from that she also announced to produce dramas recently. Viewers will get to see a drama produced by Porshi during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.