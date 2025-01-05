‘We tied the knot today’, says Tahsan

During his last interview with Prothom Alo, Tahsan Khan had been asked, ‘When are you tying the knot again? What’s your thought on marriage?” In reply this popular singer and actor had said there would be no hide and seek about marriage and he will share the news right away. He had said, “Of course I’ll get married, but the time will decide when.”

Within a month of that interview being published, Tahsan made the headlines by getting married for real.

Around 1:00 am early on Saturday, photographs of Tahsan with a woman named Roza Ahmed went viral on Facebook. The photographs seemed to be of a pre-wedding ceremony (Gaye Holud). Speculations were rife centering those photographs. So the fans started asking questions, did Tahsan get married then? Some even started congratulating them.