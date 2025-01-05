‘We tied the knot today’, says Tahsan
During his last interview with Prothom Alo, Tahsan Khan had been asked, ‘When are you tying the knot again? What’s your thought on marriage?” In reply this popular singer and actor had said there would be no hide and seek about marriage and he will share the news right away. He had said, “Of course I’ll get married, but the time will decide when.”
Within a month of that interview being published, Tahsan made the headlines by getting married for real.
Around 1:00 am early on Saturday, photographs of Tahsan with a woman named Roza Ahmed went viral on Facebook. The photographs seemed to be of a pre-wedding ceremony (Gaye Holud). Speculations were rife centering those photographs. So the fans started asking questions, did Tahsan get married then? Some even started congratulating them.
Sending the viral photographs on Tahsan’s WhatsApp account, this correspondent asked him about them on early Saturday. Tahsan replied right away, “I’ll tell you tomorrow (Saturday morning).” So, he didn’t clarify the news at that time.
When contacted Tahsan in the morning and asked him, “So can we congratulate you now?” Thinking it over Tahsan replied, ‘Yes, you can.” By that time, Facebook was flooded with news of Tahsan’s marriage. Tahsan however said that the official wedding ceremony has not been completed yet. People would have to wait for that.
Finally, Tahsan was free to talk in the evening yesterday (Saturday). He said that they had their ‘Gaye Holud’ (pre-wedding ceremony) on Friday. And the photographs that went viral were from that event. He then added that the formalities of their wedding were completed on Saturday.
This singer-cum actor told Prothom Alo from his wedding reception, “The wedding ceremony was held today (Saturday) in the presence of the members of our two families. I wanted to share the news with everyone after we got married. That’s why we didn’t say anything to anyone beforehand. We tied the knot today. Pray for us that we can spend our life together beautifully.”
Earlier, Tahsan posted a photograph with Roza Ahmed on social media around 6:00 pm (Bangladesh time) on Saturday. That photograph went viral in seconds. It garnered 550,000 (5.5 lakh) reactions within just an hour. Plus, more than 85,000 fans commented on the post congratulating the couple.
When asked how he met Roza, Tahsan said, “It has been quite some time since we became acquainted. We started talking from there. Then we took the decision to get married last year.”
Roza Ahmed was born in Barishal. She has been working as a bridal makeup artiste in New York for more than three years now. She also has her own establishment named ‘Roza’s Bridal Makeover’ in New York.
Though she wishes to continue working on bridal makeup in New York, she’s interested to work in Bangladesh as well. In fact, she’s supposed to visit the country this month. Reportedly, Roza will be conducting a two-day basic master class on bridal makeup here this January.
Meanwhile, Tahsan has been travelling back and forth between Bangladesh and the US for a few years. Lastly, he shot a music video for a song titled ‘Bhule Jabo’ in Hollywood there. Plus, Tahsan has been working on 12 other songs at the moment in the work front.