US rapper JayDaYoungan, known for his hit song "23 Island," was shot dead in Louisiana on Wednesday evening, police said.

The musician, who had recently posted photos on Instagram showing him playing with his young son, died in his hometown of Bogalusa, local police said in a statement.

"Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries after the shooting, which took place just before 6:00pm (23:00 GMT), police said, also identifying Scott by his rap alias JayDaYoungan,” stated the statement.