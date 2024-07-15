Shakira lights up Copa America 2024 final with spectacular halftime show

Music sensation Shakira made history on Sunday 14 July, as she delivered a mesmerising halftime performance during the Copa America 2024 final match between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Making her debut at the oldest international soccer tournament, Shakira electrified the audience with a captivating medley of her classic and latest hits, reported Billboard.

Dressed in a striking metallic silver skirt and halter top, she kicked off her set with the iconic 'Hips Don't Lie,' setting the stadium alight with her infectious energy.