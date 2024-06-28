I have tried to groom myself as my father wanted: Ferdausi Rahman

Prothom Alo :

Ferdausi Rahman: I have tried to groom myself as my father wanted. In fact, there was a time when I had no wants of my own. Even now, I feel abba (father) would have been happy if I did this, and so I do it. He would be happy if I did that, and so I do that. Abba has been a big influence on me and my two brothers. I have been influenced by my mother too. Their likings were given priority. But it is not as if I consciously do what my father likes, it just happens.