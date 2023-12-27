I have become national 'Khalamoni'

Prothom Alo:

Not many thoughts come to the mind all of a sudden. But it’s definitely a matter of delight and pride. As an artiste, being involved with the state television channel of the country for 60 years is a tremendous accomplishment.

I am grateful to Allah for this. I express my gratitude to the viewer, audience and fans who have supported me. On the occasion of BTV stepping into its sixtieth year, many have also called me on the phone to extend their wishes. According to many of them, BTV’s birthday is somewhat synonymous with my own.

Actually, the programme ‘Esho Gaan Shikhi’ started two days after BTV started its journey. Through this programme I turned from Apa (sister) to Khalamoni (aunt) for everyone through that programme.

For example, I became Khalamoni to the mother, children and grandchildren alike. I have almost become the national Khalamoni. Everyone in the West Bengal also call me Khalamoni.