I have become national 'Khalamoni'

Bangladesh Television has stepped into the sixtieth years of its journey this Monday. On 25 December of 1964, BTV’s first musical programme started with the songs of Ferdausi Rahman. She shared how BTV has been in these six decades with Prothom Alo entertainment.
Prothom Alo:
What’s your feeling on the sixtieth anniversary of Bangladesh Television?
Not many thoughts come to the mind all of a sudden. But it’s definitely a matter of delight and pride. As an artiste, being involved with the state television channel of the country for 60 years is a tremendous accomplishment.
I am grateful to Allah for this. I express my gratitude to the viewer, audience and fans who have supported me. On the occasion of BTV stepping into its sixtieth year, many have also called me on the phone to extend their wishes. According to many of them, BTV’s birthday is somewhat synonymous with my own.
Actually, the programme ‘Esho Gaan Shikhi’ started two days after BTV started its journey. Through this programme I turned from Apa (sister) to Khalamoni (aunt) for everyone through that programme.
For example, I became Khalamoni to the mother, children and grandchildren alike. I have almost become the national Khalamoni. Everyone in the West Bengal also call me Khalamoni.
Prothom Alo:
The programme, ‘Esho Gaan Shikhi’ has had quite an impact…
Exactly. I had a student named Azad. He lives in Los Angeles of the United States now. He teaches music to the children there and has founded a school in the name ‘Esho Gaan Shikhi’. He came to meet me in Dhaka a few years ago and gifted me a Shari.
In a country like the United States, Bengali children don’t get much chances of learning Bangla songs. They rather sing English songs.
Opening a school named ‘Esho Gaan Shiki’ there and teaching children Bangla songs is a huge thing. I didn’t know about it. My niece Nashid Kamal had gone there and told me when she returned home.
Prothom Alo:
‘Esho Gaan Shikhi’ started on the third day of BTV starting its journey…
Yes, on 27 December. In that sense it’s a milestone as well. A programme has been running on a channel for 60 years. I believe if an application is submitted, this can make it to the Guinness World Records also.
Prothom Alo:
BTV can take this opportunity then!
BTV should do it actually. It’s not a trivial thing that two characters named Mithu and Monty won people’s hearts through a programme that has been running for 60 years. The credit goes indeed to BTV. Feroza Begum and Khan Ata also have also run this programme for some time. Then it returned to me again.
I had been sick for some time towards the eighties. Mustafa Kamal Syed along with some others had come to see me then. I had told Kamal Bhai that the programme isn’t being telecasted, let Anjuman Ara run it till I recover.
He had just said one thing, “Only Ferdausi Rahman will run the programme, ‘Esho Gaan Shiki’. First you recover and then you restart it again.” After that I went to London for treatment. Then I restarted the programme again when I returned. Anjuman Ara is the sister-in-law to Mustafa Kamal Syed yet he didn’t have her run the programme.
Anjuman Ara speaks more sweetly and she’s beautiful as well. I had proposed it from my heart and not to impress him, yet Mustafa Kamal Syed didn’t say yes. He told me, “You come back after recovering. There won’t be any problem if this programme doesn’t run for a few days.”
Prothom Alo:
You are still running this programme…
I’m still doing it. But, a few days ago I have told them that my niece Nashid Kamal would be running the programme ‘Esho Gaan Shikhi’ after me. I have told this to the director general of BTV and he was happy.
He has told me, “Apa, this programme will be run by whomever you choose. The characters, Mithu and Monty will be there as well. The programme will be running just like the way it has been running.” I thought to myself, it’s alright, Nashid is my niece, let her do it.
Prothom Alo:
A programme of BTV has had such a lasting impact that one of your students has founded a school of the same name in the United States. How proud does it make you feel as the key person of this programme?
It obviously is a matter of great pride. It’s a matter of pride for me as well as for BTV. Though Azad learnt music from me, he could’ve chosen a different name for the school. But he chose this particular name to pay tribute to Ferdausi Rahman and BTV. He even sent me the trailer of his programme. I was amazed as well as proud to see it.
Prothom Alo:
With the passage of time you have seen many other television channels from home and abroad. What do you think, how far BTV has moved ahead with time?
Of course, BTV has moved ahead. Until a few months ago, I had been involved with them. However, in that sense, I cannot say that it has made any significant advancement. Yet, it’s alright. The more good producers join, the better BTV is supposed to do. All the amazing producers we had in our time aren’t there anymore in that sense.
Prothom Alo:
Let’s come to a different topic. How do you spend your time these days?
I have been writing a book for a long time now but couldn’t finish it yet. I will be relieved if I can complete the work of that book before I die.