Elton John, Britney Spears to collaborate on new song

Princess of pop Britney Spears will join forces with music maestro Elton John on a new single, the record company releasing the track said Monday.

The pair, who between them has 90 years' experience in the music business, will collaborate on "Hold Me Closer," Interscope Records said.

There were no further details, including when the track would be released, but it will be the first new music from Spears since the middle of the last decade.