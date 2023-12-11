RM and V of K-pop megagroup BTS to start mandatory military service  

Two more members of K-pop phenomenon BTS, RM and V, were set to start mandatory South Korean military service Monday, local media reported, with the final two members expected to enlist this week.

All able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military.

After a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest member of the group, enlisted last year and his bandmates J-Hope and SUGA followed this year.