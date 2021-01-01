Virtual charity concert ‘Source of Dreams’ on 2 Jan

The first-ever virtual charity concert titled ‘Source of Dreams’ will be held on 2 January on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

US-based ‘Sonar Bangla Foundation’ organised the three-hour concert to raise funds for the treatment of people suffering from kidney disease in Bangladesh.

Twelve prominent singers of Bangladesh will perform in the virtual concert to stand by the humanity. They are Maqsoodul Haque, Shafin Ahmed, Fahmida Nabi, SI Tutul, Hasan (Ark), Ali Sumon (Pentagon), Agun, Dinat Jahan Munni, Topu, Pintu Ghosh, Ronti Das and SI Sumon.