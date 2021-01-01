Virtual charity concert ‘Source of Dreams’ on 2 Jan

The first-ever virtual charity concert titled ‘Source of Dreams’ will be held on 2 January on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.
US-based ‘Sonar Bangla Foundation’ organised the three-hour concert to raise funds for the treatment of people suffering from kidney disease in Bangladesh.
Twelve prominent singers of Bangladesh will perform in the virtual concert to stand by the humanity. They are Maqsoodul Haque, Shafin Ahmed, Fahmida Nabi, SI Tutul, Hasan (Ark), Ali Sumon (Pentagon), Agun, Dinat Jahan Munni, Topu, Pintu Ghosh, Ronti Das and SI Sumon.
Speaking of the concert, Shafin Ahmed of Miles said, “A special feature of Sonar Bangla Foundation is that the organisation assists in the treatment of kidney patients. This disease is acute in Bangladesh and the patients need financial help.”
“I appreciate their initiative. I myself have extended a helping hand and will be performing in the concert,” he added.
The concert will be aired live on 12pm on January 2 from Facebook page (https//www.facebook.com/sbfus) and YouTube channel of Sonar Bangla Foundation as well as the Facebook page of Prothom Alo.