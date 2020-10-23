Why ‘AKMU’ is different

The brother Lee Chan Hyuk, has a special gift as a composer, instrumentalist, singer, and rapper. He also writes all of the songs for AKMU. And the sister Lee Su Hyun has a lovable charm accentuated by her beautiful, crystal clear voice. She was also part of the YG duo HISUHYUN together with Lee Hi. She recently got further recognised after she sang (In your time) an OST of a K-drama “It’s okay to not be okay.”

The siblings first chose their band name due to how easily it slips out of your mouth, but their mother gave the name an official beautiful meaning. She explained that “Ak” stands for the Chinese character “Rak,” which implies to have fun, and “Dong” stands for the Chinese character that means kid. Essentially, together they form “Children who love to have fun.” They're both adults now, so they took out the 'dong' to be called 'AKMU' so that they won't be limiting themselves in terms of their future music. Appropriately, the new albums feature songs that show the pair's artistic development.