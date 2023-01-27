"I am happy to be singing here at Prothom Alo with so many enlightened minds around," she said, in a brief introduction before she belted out one strong message after the other in music.
Her repertoire for the afternoon included her popular 'Ami mussalmaner meye', 'Du chokh diyei dekho,' 'Janatar beyadobi,' 'Etai amar rajniti, ami eka eka hati,', 'O neta bhai,' 'Abrar Fahad,' and 'Hothat korei chokh porechhe.'
The audience gave her a warm ovation.
Prothom Alo holds the [email protected] event every month, with different singers at each event to give the journalists a break from their daily routine. Past [email protected] guests included Aditi Mohsin, Bappa Majumdar, Haider Hossain, Krishnakoli and others.