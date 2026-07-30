BTS pulls out of Grammys after Asian pop category introduction

Global K-pop sensation BTS said Wednesday they will not submit their music for next year's Grammy Awards, after the Recording Academy introduced a new Asian pop category criticised for restricting the success of regional artists.

The South Korean megastars were widely tipped in the running for several of the Grammys' top honours, including Album of the Year, after their comeback album, ARIRANG, became one of this year's best-selling hits.

But the seven-member group said they would not enter the contest after the introduction of five new categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

"We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year," BTS members said in coordinated posts on their individual Instagram accounts.