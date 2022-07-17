Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug charges

Rapper Bill Kahan Kapri, better known by his stage name Kodak Black, was arrested on Friday on charges of trafficking oxycodone and possessing a controlled substance.

As per sources, Kodak was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.