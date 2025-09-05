Farida Parveen taken to ICU as condition worsens after dialysis
Renowned Baul and Lalon singer Farida Parveen has long been suffering from kidney complications. In recent weeks, her condition has reached a stage where she requires dialysis twice a week.
As part of her regular treatment, she underwent dialysis on 2 September at Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali.
However, her health deteriorated afterwards, and physicians advised that she be admitted. Since then, she has been receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Managing director of the hospital, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty confirmed the news to Prothom Alo in the morning today, Friday.
Reportedly Farida Parveen has been under medical care at the hospital for an extended period and continues to undergo dialysis as well.
Speaking about this, her son Imam Nimeri Upal said, “I took my mother for dialysis, but her condition worsened afterwards. Then she had to be admitted to the ICU.”
Speaking further on her condition, physician Ashish Kumar Chakraborty said, “At some point today, Farida Parveen will be moved from the ICU to a cabin. However, her condition remains somewhat complicated.”
“Alongside kidney complications, she is also experiencing breathing difficulties and several other issues. We are providing her with all necessary medical support and doing everything possible for her recovery,” he added.
Earlier, her husband, noted instrumentalist Gazi Abdul Hakim, commented on her health, saying, “Overall, her condition is not very good. In the past few months, she has had to be admitted to the ICU four times. She suffers from various lung and kidney-related complications. Her body is extremely weak and she doesn’t have the strength to stand or walk. Please keep her in your prayers.”
Hospital sources confirmed that Farida Parveen has long been battling multiple health complications, including lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney and thyroid issues. Her condition has further worsened due to increased vomiting and breathing difficulties.
Farida Parveen began her musical journey in 1968 as a registered singer at Rajshahi Betar, performing Nazrul Geeti (songs written by Nazrul Islam). In 1973, she rose to fame through patriotic songs. Later, she trained in Lalon music under the guidance of mystic Moksed Ali Shah and gradually became a living legend of Lalon music.
For her outstanding contribution to music, she was awarded the ‘Ekushey Padak’ in 1987. Also, she founded the ‘Achin Pakhi School’ to teach Lalon music to the younger generation.