Farida Parveen taken to ICU as condition worsens after dialysis

Renowned Baul and Lalon singer Farida Parveen has long been suffering from kidney complications. In recent weeks, her condition has reached a stage where she requires dialysis twice a week.

As part of her regular treatment, she underwent dialysis on 2 September at Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali.

However, her health deteriorated afterwards, and physicians advised that she be admitted. Since then, she has been receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Managing director of the hospital, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty confirmed the news to Prothom Alo in the morning today, Friday.