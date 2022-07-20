Justin Beiber to perform in India in October

Rejoice all Justin Beiber fans! Justi is back on his ‘Justice’ world tour and will soon be performing in India.

Justin had earlier cancelled a lot of his shows in North America after being diagnosed with partial face paralysis, leaving millions of fans concerned. Now, as a part of the tour, Justin will be in India on 18 October. He will be performing at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the mentioned date. The tickets for the concert are now live and are priced from Rs 4,000 onwards.