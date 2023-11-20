Shakira, Shakira: wronged Latina superstar in comeback mode

After a bitter split from her footballer ex Gerard Pique, Colombian superstar Shakira is back with a vengeance.

First she released a diss track that nearly broke YouTube and on Monday she struck a deal with Spanish authorities to avoid the embarrassment of a tax fraud trial related to her years in Barcelona with Pique.

The legal woes of the woman dubbed the queen of Latin music since her 2005 smash hit ‘Hips Don't Lie’ are not yet at an end, with a second Spanish investigation into alleged tax evasion still hanging over her.

But the trial that had been due to start on Monday was the bigger of the two cases.

Prosecutors had been seeking a jail sentence of eight years and two months for the 46-year-old, whom they accused of defrauding the Spanish state of 14.5 million euros (USD 15.7 million) between 2012 and 2014.