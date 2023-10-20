Winners of the Channel i music award

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Shujeo Shyam received the lifetime achievement award at the 18th Sunsilk-Channel i Music Award. The award event was held at a hotel in Dhaka’s Banani on last Wednesday.
Shujeo Shyam became emotional after receiving the award. Holding the microphone in his hands he said, “I am fighting with cancer. It’s almost time for me to leave. But, standing on this stage, I feel like there’s no one fitter than me. Because, I have received an award of this sort while I’m still alive. In our country, it’s quite rare to receive this kind of award in one’s lifetime. But Channel i always try to give proper recognition to the artistes.”
Channel i managing director Faridur Reza Sagar, director and news chief Shykh Seraj, Unilever Bangladesh Limited chairman and managing director Zaved Akhtar, senior head of category hair and care at Sunsilk Shabit Shafiullah and acclaimed musician Rezwana Choudhury Bannya handed the award to him.
In this year’s event, awards were given in total 23 categories including the lifetime achievement award. Runa Laila won the best singer award in the contemporary music category, Kaushik Hossain Taposh was recognised as the best composer and Joy Shahriar as the best lyricist.
Chirkutt became the best band, Syed Arif Al Haque became the best sound engineer, Asif Akbar and Lopa Hossain became the best duet singers while, Fatima Tuz Zohra Oyshee won the best folksinger award.
Meanwhile, the best singer award in the playback category went to Chandan Sinha, Emon Chowdhury and Atia Anisha, Foad Nasser Babu won the best composer award, Russell Mahmud became the best lyricist while director Tanim Rahman Anshu with singer Tasnim Anika and director Yamin Elan with singer Onima Ray won the award of best music video.
Khairul Anam Shakil won the award in Nazrul Sangeet category while Bulbul Islam was the winner in the Raabindra Sangeet category. Best debutant singer was Humaira Ishika, best classical (instrumental) award went to Sohini Mazumdar and Subrata Biswas while Supriyta Das won the best classical singer award.
And in the genre-based category, Shuvro Dev became the best singer, Mahmud Murad was the best lyricist while Soundtech was recognised as the best audio company. Mahbuba Rahman, Shabnam Mustari and F minor band received awards in three special categories.
Channel i senior general manager (drama and film), director and actor Shahidul Alam was the project director for this event.