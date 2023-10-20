Winners of the Channel i music award

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Shujeo Shyam received the lifetime achievement award at the 18th Sunsilk-Channel i Music Award. The award event was held at a hotel in Dhaka’s Banani on last Wednesday.

Shujeo Shyam became emotional after receiving the award. Holding the microphone in his hands he said, “I am fighting with cancer. It’s almost time for me to leave. But, standing on this stage, I feel like there’s no one fitter than me. Because, I have received an award of this sort while I’m still alive. In our country, it’s quite rare to receive this kind of award in one’s lifetime. But Channel i always try to give proper recognition to the artistes.”