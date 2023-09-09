A star-studded glitzy night at Meril-Prothom Alo Awards

A glitzy event complete with stars, music and dance. There was the excitement of winning awards. Contemporary issues like rampaging dengue, wars around the world, clashes and artificial intelligence weren’t excluded either.

The 24th edition of Meril-Prothom Alo Awards, a much awaited event for the entertainment industry of the country, turned enjoyable with mesmerising performances and contemporaneity. Plus there was the optimism for peace and amity.

The event opened with a classical dance performance at Bangabandhu International Convention Centre’s Hall of Fame, exactly at 6:00pm on Friday.

Three teams of 30 students from the department of dance at Dhaka University showcased their enthralling dancing skills of Bharatnatyam, Manipuri and Kathak dance styles. Monira Parveen, Warda Rihab and Rachel Priyanka choreographed the whole act.