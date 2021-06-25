Navillera: Learn to soar freely in life

It is a warm and touching portrait, showing us that it’s never too late to start pursuing or doing what you love, to follow your heart. You can start over from anywhere, anytime, at any age. This drama also proves to us that just because people get old it doesn’t mean that they have lived life to the fullest and now they must live for the next generations. Elders can have dreams too. Being old doesn’t give us fewer rights to have dreams and work for them. All of us will get a chance at least once in our lives to soar freely and feel true happiness. At the end of this road called Navillera, we are left with a message of always finding and keeping hope.

Navillera impressively soared with each of its characters’ beautifully written stories amplified by its visual storytelling. Its composition is carefully crafted and sometimes, tells a story on its own. They even prolifically used ballet as a matching analogy for Chae Rok and Deok Chul's story. These two main characters of the drama, learned how to ‘plié’, bending their knees and straightening back up when life seems too tough to handle. Chae Rok and Deok Chul learned how to ‘relevé’ and rise higher so they will be able to reach their dreams. And in the end, both of them ‘sautéd’ and shined on their own respective life’s “stages". Navillera has held onto its cinematic realism until the end but the series was still a* ble to give a hopeful message for its viewers: “When you want something with all your heart, you shine brighter than anyone.”