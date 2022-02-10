No one holds the office of general secretary until 13 Feb: SC

Lawyers Rokon Uddin Mahmud and Mostafizur Rahman stood for actress Nipun while Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Ahsanul Karim and Nahid Sultana Juthi represented actor Zayed.
On Monday, a division bench of High Court justices Mamnoon Rahman and Khandaker Diliruzzaman stayed the decision of the Election Appellate Board that revoked the candidacy of Zayed for alleged irregularities in the vote and declared Nipun an uncontested winner.
The HC bench also stayed the effectiveness of the letter, sent by the Department of Social Welfare asking Election Appeal Board to take decision over Nipun's allegation.
The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain by 15 February why the decision to cancel the actor's candidacy should not be declared illegal.
On Saturday, the Election Appellate Board decided to remove Zayed from the post of general secretary of the association over allegations that he had resorted to impropriety in the recent election.
Sohanur Rahman Sohan, chairman of the Board, announced the decision on Saturday evening. A day later, the newly elected committee of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association led by Ilias Kanchan and Nipun Akter took the oath of office.
Zayed was declared the winner for the general secretary post against Nipun in a close contest.