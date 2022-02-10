No one holds the office of general secretary until 13 Feb: SC

Neither actor Zayed Khan nor his rival actress Nipun Akter can hold the office of the general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association until a full-bench hearing on the controversy is held on 13 February, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

Responding to an appeal by Nipun, chamber judge of the Appellate Division justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order that also stayed an earlier High Court ruling in favour of Zayed's claim to have fairly won the 28 January election.