I have rejected more work than I have accepted: Bijori

I never thought of it in that way. Actually I have rejected more work than I have accepted. The problem is, there are very few stories centered on the woman character in the country. Whenever this sort of story comes up, they say, no, there are no views for such stories. No one wants to watch these. Yet there is a story for every age, a journey, a beauty. No stories like that are being written here. The woman is either the lover or the mother. Does a woman have no role outside being a mother or a sister-in-law? A woman has her own identity, maturity, but no stories are written with this in mind. Things are changing, though. Many of the new ones are doing well. That is why I didn't hesitate to say 'yes' to Shawki for Karagar.