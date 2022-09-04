Chorki rules at Blender’s Choice- The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Awards 2021

Keeping up with the world, dramas, films and web series are being produced on digital media in Bangladesh as well. Different varieties of work are being aired on OTTs. Audiences have also grown accustomed to this media. In fact, fresh talents are also getting involved in this media.

So, day by day the demand of OTT in the country is increasing. And, OTT platforms are developing in the country keeping this demand in mind.

English daily The daily Star has taken an exceptional initiative to honour these platforms as well as the actors, directors and technicians involved with them. It has launched Blender’s choice-The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Awards 2021.

The grand ceremony of Blender’s Choice- The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Awards 2021 was held at capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre’s Hall of Fame auditorium on Saturday.