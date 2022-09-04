Chorki rules at Blender’s Choice- The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Awards 2021

Awards were bestowed in a total of 32 categories including the best actor, best singer, best film, best director and best content creator. Popular video streaming platform Chorki has been awarded in 12 categories among the 32 critics and popular categories. Actors, content creators and technicians of Chorki-produced web films, web series ruled the awards.
It was already informed five months ago that The Daily Star will award films, web series, digital contents released on the OTT platforms that have opened a doorway of immense possibility in the world of entertainment as well as the people involved in them.
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi attended the programme as the chief guest while, Ispahani Tea Limited’s chairman Mirza Salman Ispahani and The Daily Star editor and publisher Mahfuz Anam were present.
The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam said in his speech, “Ispahani Group has taken an initiative to honour artistes and has partnered with us. I am personally grateful for that. OTT platforms have unlocked a new era. They in the true sense have brought a newer world of creativity to the forefront, breaking out of the tradition of producing films, television drama and series in a limited sphere.”
“Everyone, starting from newcomers to celebrated artistes and acclaimed directors to debutants, is getting a chance to showcase their creativity and establish themselves here. New artistes and entrepreneurs are being discovered through this. Meanwhile, we are also able to enjoy new sorts of series, dramas, films and all, while watching fresh talents. So, I feel elated in the true sense,” he added.
Directors, producers, entrepreneurs and artistes believe, Blender’s Choice- The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Awards will inspire and motivate them in their future endeavors.
Chanchal Chowdhury, who bagged the award in best actor category for his performance in Taqdeer said, “It’s the job of an actor to act, no matter on whichever media. But, OTT is the trendy media of today. I am lucky to have done quite a few films on this media, which have been appreciated.”
“A fresh tide of OTT has begun and I am considering it as a positive sign. I hope such an initiative regarding OTT from a newspaper like The Daily Star continues. We artistes want to live amid people’s love. I heartily thank The Daily Star for such an event,” he said further.
Notable media personalities like Mamunur Rashid, Rafiqul Alam, Khurshid Alam, Foad Nasser Babu, Jewel Aich, Gazi Rakayet, Rozina, Aruna Biswas, Nipun, Chanchal Chowdhury, Arifin Shuvoo, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Intekhab Dinar, Rawnak Hasan, Afran Nisho, Jyotika Jyoti, Sohel Mandal, Bappi, Symon, Roshan, Toma Mirza, Farin, singer Abanti Sithi, Chayanika Chowdhury and Raihan rafi were present at the star-studded event.
Who won the awards
Popular Category:
Best Actor (Male): Chanchal Chowdhury (Taqdeer)
Best Actor (Female): Tasnia Farin (Ladies & Gentlemen)
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Afran Nisho (Morichika)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Shohel Mondol (Taqdeer)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Aparna Ghose (Lights, Camera... Objection| Jaago Bahey)
Best Director, Series: Ashfaque Nipun (Mohanagar)
Best Director, Film: Ashfaque Nipun (Koshtoneer)
Best Cinematographer: Barkat Hossain Polash (Taqdeer)
Best Drama/Series: Taqdeer
Best Film: Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi
Best Costume: Edila Farid Turin (Taqdeer)
Best Editing: Saleh Sobhan Auneem (Lights, Camera... Objection | Jaago Bahey)
Best Script Writer (Story): Raihan Rafi (Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi)
Critic's Choice:
Best Actor (Male): Mosharraf Karim, Mohanagar
Best Actor (Female): Tama Mirza (Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi)
Best Director: Sukorno Shahed Dhiman (Bunker Boy|Jaago Bahey)
Best Film/Drama/Series: Mohanagar
Music/Song:
Best Music Composer: Sajid Sarker (Rupkothar Jogote|Networker Baire)
Best Singer: Abanti Sithi and Rehaan Rasul (Rupkothar Jogote|Networker Baire)
Best Background Score: Sajid Sarker (Networker Baire)
Best Lyricist: Shomeshwar Oli (Rupkothar Jogote|Networker Baire)
Individual Content:
Best Content Creator (Documentary): Mohsin Ul Hakim (Shundorboner Dossumuktir Golpo)
Best Content Creator (Education): Ayman Sadiq (Jebhabe Mobile diye Graphics Design Korben)
Best Content Creator (Entertainment / Comedy): Shehwar and Maria (Bouke Kichu Kotha Shunalam)
Best Content Creator (Sports): Cricket Gurukul (Rickshachalok Jokhon Peshadar Cricketer)
Best Content Creator (Health & Wellbeing): The Big Content Ltd. (Fresh Bangladesh)
Best Content Creator (Kids): Baap Ka Beta (Mojar School e Ekdin)
Best Content Creator (Travel Vlog): Nadir On The Go - Bangla (Marattok Hangor Macher Shathe Shatar)
Best Content Creator (Animation): Samima Sraboni (Tyson)
Best Content Creator (Food & Recipe): Rafsan TheChotoBhai (So I got challenged to a cooking competition)
Best Content Creator (Social Cause): Free Motion by Firoz Hasan (Jibon Shongram Boyosher Dik Bibechona kore ashe na)
Special Recognition:
People's Choice for Popular Digital Media Drama: Team - Bachelor Point (Bachelor Point)