Adhunik Bangla Hotel: Spine tickling stories with mouthwatering Bengali cuisine

From timeless classics like The Shining to slashers like A Nightmare on Elm Street, and even spine-chilling series like The Haunting of Hill House, I am unapologetically addicted to horror. You can call me a chilling junkie—it fits like a bloodstained glove.

This Halloween, while hunting for something spooky (especially Asian horror), I stumbled across a Bangla anthology titled Adhunik Bangla Hotel. The poster featured Mosharraf Karim, and I had a flicker of hope—after all, he’s a phenomenal actor who rarely disappoints. Surely, this would be worth the watch, right?

I was wrong.

Packed with clichés, poor makeover, and a disastrous ensemble cast in the first episode, this anthology was more comical than scary. The poorly composed background music only added to the hilarity—unintentionally, of course. Let me break it down for you.