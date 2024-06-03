Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi’ renewed for season 2

Loved watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'? If yes, then a new update regarding the hit show will definitely bring a smile to your face. Streaming giant Netflix has renewed the series for a second season, a media outlet reported.

Within the first week of its 1 May launch, the series danced its way up the Netflix's worldwide non-English TV chart in 43 countries, becoming the most-viewed Indian series for the streamer globally. The series has been reigning in the No. 1 spot in the Indian Top 10 chart since its launch.