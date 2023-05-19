‘Black War: Mission Extreme 2’, now exclusively available on Bioscope

Bioscope, the leading OTT outlet from Grameenphone, has announced the release of blockbuster hit movie 'Black War: Mission Extreme 2' to unleash the thrills beyond the big screen!

Directed by Sunny Sanwar and Faisal Ahmed, ‘Black War: Mission Extreme 2’ is an action-thriller movie that revolves around the theme of terrorism.

Starring Arifin Shuvoo, the film promises an absorbing story of the police force and their heroism as they embark on a gripping war against terrorism.