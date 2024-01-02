OTT in 2024: Films, series awaiting release

There’s ‘Shaaticup’ director Mohammad Touqir Islam’s new series titled ‘Cinepat’ among them. Meanwhile, a Chorki original series has been created with local artistes and technicians of Rajshahi.

Another Chorki original series ‘Lohu’ will also be released this year. Arifin Shuvoo has paired up with Sohini Sarkar in this series directed by Kolkata-based director Rahul Mukherjee.

Chorki is supposed to come up with several films also. Raihan Rafi’s film ‘Toofan’ will be released on Chorki. Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan is playing the lead in this upcoming film produced by AlphaI, Chorki and SVF.