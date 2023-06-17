New 'Black Mirror' season begins by tackling actors' anxiety about AI

In the new season of Netflix’s sci-fi show ‘Black Mirror’, an office manager finds that a streaming service is replaying her life using an avatar of Salma Hayek.

Hayek, in the episode released on Thursday, has sold her digital image to Hollywood for use in programming created with artificial intelligence (AI).

The story highlights real-world concerns of actors and writers, said ‘Schitt's Creek’ star Annie Murphy, who plays the office manager.