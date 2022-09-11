Gulf states warn Netflix over content that 'contradicts' Islam

Gulf countries have threatened Netflix with legal action for broadcasting content that "contradicts" Islam, and Saudi state media indicated that the offending material centred on shows depicting sexual minorities.

A statement issued jointly by the Saudi media regulator and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, headquartered in the Saudi capital Riyadh did not specifically identify the offending material, referring only to content that "contradicts Islamic and societal values".

"The platform was contacted to remove this content, including content directed to children," the statement said.