Bipasha Hayat’s web series inspired by Prothom Alo report

When asked which Prothom Alo report inspired her, Bipasha said, “I don’t want to disclose that detail yet. Once the shooting is done, everyone will get to know about it before we start the promotion.”
The actors of ‘Alo Adharer Golpo’ web series and the director are yet to be finalised. Shahriar Shakil, producer of the web series, said these things will be determined after the screenplay is finalised.
Bipasha Hayat came to Dhaka from New York at the beginning of this month after two and a half years in the US. The sole reason behind her visit this time is a painting exhibition. Although her exhibition will continue till 30 April, she talked about flying back to New York on Sunday (24 April).
This time she is not acting in any drama. This is the first time Bipasha is writing for a web series. The series ‘Alo Adharer Golpo' is being made based on her story and screenplay.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bipasha said, “To me, making the story realistic is the real deal, no matter on which media I am scripting. The idea or story that one is trying to tell, they should be able to tell that story in the same way on all medium. I don’t believe in distinctive features of a single platform.”
She further said, “I feel, whatever has to be done, should be done wih a purpose. If something is done for people, it is important to narrate that. And, it has to be narrated precisely in the way the story demands. I might have written it in the same way for television as well. I don’t differentiate between mediums in case of writing.”
When the issue of others defining the OTT format as a different medium was brought up, Bipasha said, “It is true that OTT is a different medium. But, OTT format does not imply that people will watch thrillers only. This is a myth. I believe one has to know how to tell a story in a simple way. The trick we use while writing a drama is how to make people listen to that story, that’s all. So, that people listen to the storytelling with attention.”
“When a child tells a story, we attentively listen because the child narrates it in an interesting way. So, it is important how interestingly a story can be represented. Whether it’s OTT or something else, doesn’t really matter here. If it wasn’t like this, then there would have been nothing like all those excellent classic, documentary and drama series, that there are on the OTT,” she added.
Shahriar Shakil, executive director of production company Alpha i said the web series will be made into five episodes. The shooting of ‘Alo Adharer Golpo’ web series will start in the beginning of June, he added.