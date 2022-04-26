Bipasha Hayat’s web series inspired by Prothom Alo report

When asked which Prothom Alo report inspired her, Bipasha said, “I don’t want to disclose that detail yet. Once the shooting is done, everyone will get to know about it before we start the promotion.”

The actors of ‘Alo Adharer Golpo’ web series and the director are yet to be finalised. Shahriar Shakil, producer of the web series, said these things will be determined after the screenplay is finalised.

Bipasha Hayat came to Dhaka from New York at the beginning of this month after two and a half years in the US. The sole reason behind her visit this time is a painting exhibition. Although her exhibition will continue till 30 April, she talked about flying back to New York on Sunday (24 April).