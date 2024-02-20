Bangladeshi contents leading the way in dominating market: Parambrata

From 2015 to 2020, I may have played some role in bridging the gap between the film industries of west Bengal and Bangladesh. Foreign travel was hampered after the lockdown started in 2020. We started travelling more from 2023.

Our friends in Dhaka are traveling to Kolkata while we are coming to visit as well. Hopefully, we’ll be able to work together in a number of projects. There has been sort of a huge transformation in the type and quality of Bangladeshi content in the last three or four years.

Quality contents are being produced on OTT as well as in the field of film and music. The songs created by Coke Studio Bangla are immensely popular in Kolkata. One thing is clear there may have been at least some sort of silent revolution in Bangladeshi films.

We may not be able to see that from the commercial point of view yet. But the fact that Bangladeshi films are exciting audience on both sides of the border is really a good news.