Taali explores complex narratives of gender identity, societal reflections 

The narrative details of Gauri Sawant's life are already well-known to the public. However, the retelling in "Taali" doesn't appear superfluous, given that the series serves a purpose beyond repetition. It effectively contributes to raising awareness about the ambitions and dreams of the third gender, thus working to counteract misconceptions that have historically denied them the respect and recognition they are entitled to as full-fledged members of a free society.

All of us at some point in our life felt uncomfortable to see a transgender person approaching us on the traffic signal. We scoff as scoffed Gauri aka Ganesh’s classmates when he said he wanted to become a mother. The series will repeatedly bring forth the question ‘is womanhood so despicable?”.

In a poignant moment, Ganesh as a schoolboy takes part in a dance during a Marathi festival while adorned in a saree. However, his father intervenes, escorting him home and uttering, "I don't mind whatever you choose to be or not to be, but please, never dress up as a girl again..." This situation prompts introspection, making one contemplate why the notion of being a woman or desiring to embrace womanhood is regarded with such disdain.

A significant flaw within the storyline, particularly evident to those familiar with Shreegauri Sawant from her various interviews and TedX speech, is that it fails to thoroughly explore the trauma and hardships she endured during her formative years. However, the narrative does manage to communicate a few messages with great clarity.