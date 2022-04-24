Chorki releases third episode of Nuhash Humayun’s “Pett Kata Shaw”

The anthology series is made up of four different stories in the genre of psychological horror. It was made in the contemporary context but based on different Bengali superstitions and folklore.
This is the first web series created by director Nuhash Humayun. In addition, with this series OTT platform Chorki has released its first content in the horror genre.
Meanwhile, the two earlier released episodes of Shaw titled “Ei Building a Meye Nishedh” and “Mishti Kichu” already managed to create quite a stir among the audience.
The new episode casts popular cartoonist Morshed Mishu, Syeda Taslima Hossain Nodi,Pranay Deb Ucchash, Towfiqul Emon, Gitashree Chakraborty, among others.
Morshed Mishu, also playing a cartoonist’s character said,” I am feeling nervous as well as excited as this is my first time acting in front of a camera. It feels like the first time my cartoon was published in Unmad magazine.”
“Then I got dumbstruck seeing my name beside senior cartoonists and now I am dumbstruck seeing my name beside actors like Afzal Hossain, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Nowshaba Ahmed,” he added.
When asked why he named the series Pett kata Shaw, Nuhash said, “We all call Murdhanya Shaw as Pett Kata Shaw since childhood.”.
He said it’s a very spooky strange name.
“Somehow it has become very familiar from generation to generation through folklore just like these ghost stories. Those were also not written anywhere but spread through people over generations. So finally, I wanted to call Petkata Shaw as Pett Kata Shaw and to bring ghost stories together in a modern way,” said Nuhash.