Chorki releases third episode of Nuhash Humayun’s “Pett Kata Shaw”

‘Loke Boley’, the third episode of Chorki original anthology series ‘Pett Kata Shaw’ directed and produced by Nuhash Humayun was released for streaming on Thursday night.

The episode of the series was released at 10:59 pm on Thursday.

One day while wandering around, a couple reached a village from where every Bengali superstition originated. The story behind each one is weirder, more bizarre than the other. What are the stories of that superstition? It will be known from the episode ‘Loke Boley’.