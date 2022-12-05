Bollywood star Akshay Kumar reveals details of debut OTT series

Speaking about his long-awaited series with Amazon, which will be his first foray into the OTT arena, he told the media outlet that its script was finished and the title, formally announced as 'The End', would change, with plans to commence shooting next year.

The actor said, "It's more on the science fiction" side of things with "a lot of action in it, I can say that."

Further, Akshay, who has done social films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Pad Man', spoke about his other project and revealed that it's a film on sex education, a topic he feels is important to talk about.