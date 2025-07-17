Teaser of 'Stranger Things' season 5 out

The wait is finally over! The teaser of the finale season of Netflix's popular hit show 'Stranger Things' was unveiled on Wednesday evening.

The teaser is heavy on special effects, spectacle and the sprawling cast looks full of intense emotions while keeping the storylines largely under wraps, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on 26 November (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes) and The Finale on New Year's Eve.